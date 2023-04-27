Women of Distinction

Left to right: Rebekah Woods, Yimo Liu, Evelyn Martinez-Ostrom, Haydee Guzman, Christine Lindgren.

 WSU-TC

RICHLAND, Wash.- Washington State University Tri-Cities (WSU-TC) honored five local leaders as Women of Distinction at a ceremony on April 20.

“We are fortunate to live in a community that values education and the contributions that women make,” said Sandra Haynes, chancellor at WSU Tri-Cities.

According to a WSU press release 2023 marked the sixth year of the award program that recognizes women for their leadership, service as role models and mentors, advocacy for positive social change and who demonstrate a commitment to WSU Tri-Cities’ mission.

WSU Tri-Cities 2023 Women of Distinction Award Winners:

“The Women of Distinction awards are our way of recognizing some of the incredible women whose work has impacted the campus and its students, empowered other women, and strengthened our community," said Chancellor Haynes.