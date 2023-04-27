RICHLAND, Wash.- Washington State University Tri-Cities (WSU-TC) honored five local leaders as Women of Distinction at a ceremony on April 20.
“We are fortunate to live in a community that values education and the contributions that women make,” said Sandra Haynes, chancellor at WSU Tri-Cities.
According to a WSU press release 2023 marked the sixth year of the award program that recognizes women for their leadership, service as role models and mentors, advocacy for positive social change and who demonstrate a commitment to WSU Tri-Cities’ mission.
WSU Tri-Cities 2023 Women of Distinction Award Winners:
- Woman of Distinction Legacy Award, 2023: Rebekah Woods, President of Columbia Basin College.
- Woman of Distinction Community Member Award, 2023: Christine Lindgren, Director of the Responding to Autism Center in Kennewick.
- Woman of Distinction Faculty Award, 2023: Yimo Liu, WSU Tri-Cities associate professor, School of Biological Sciences.
- Woman of Distinction Student Award, 2023: Haydee Guzman, WSU Tri-Cities psychology student.
- Woman of Distinction Staff Member Award, 2023: Evelyn Martinez-Ostrom, WSU Tri-Cities Office of Student Engagement and Leadership, director.
“The Women of Distinction awards are our way of recognizing some of the incredible women whose work has impacted the campus and its students, empowered other women, and strengthened our community," said Chancellor Haynes.
