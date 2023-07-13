RICHLAND, Wash.- A researcher with Washington State University Viticulture and Enology program is looking for participants in a Chardonnay sensory panel.
Panelists will be trained to identify specific aromas and tastes in wines and then will be asked to score the wines based on results.
The research is scheduled to begin at the end of July, The panel will take place over 6 weeks.
The first 3 weeks will be a weekly group session lasting between 60 and 90 minutes.
The last 3 weeks will be individual sessions lasting no more than 30 minutes each.
Snacks will be provided after each session.
All sessions will be held at the Ste. Michelle Wine Estates WSU Wine Science Center in Richland.
Anyone over the age of 21 is allowed to participate.
For more information contact Juliana Pazos at Juliana.pazos@WSU.edu
