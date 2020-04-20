RICHLAND, WA – In light of the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order by Gov. Jay Inslee, as well as K-12 schools not returning to in-person learning throughout the state, Washington State University Tri-Cities launched a new website dedicated to educational children’s activities and a new reading program where kids virtually read along with WSU Tri-Cities faculty and can earn WSU prizes.
The website (tricities.wsu.edu/cougar-family-fun) features a variety of do-it-at-home activities ranging from those that pertain to WSU and Coug spirit, such as creating your own Butch T. Cougar mask, to science experiments and other fun activities using supplies that most families likely already have and use in their home.
Additionally, through the new “Super Coug Readers” program in partnership with The Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia, children can watch videos of WSU Tri-Cities faculty reading their favorite books. Children can also earn prizes for completing a Super Coug Readers reading calendar and/or completing a “Super Coug Readers Bingo” challenge.
The project is being led by the WSU Tri-Cities community engagement team in partnership with the WSU Tri-Cities College of Education and The Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia.
“As a public university, we saw an opportunity to provide children and their families with fun and educational activities that are safe and readily available to complete in their own homes, especially during this unusual time,” said Jaime Heppler, WSU Tri-Cities executive director of advancement and community engagement. “Many parents, such as myself, are looking for engaging activities for their kids. This new website and reading program provide activities that foster learning and curiosity. We are excited to offer this as a resource for our regional families.”