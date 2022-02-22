Richland - The Washington State University Tri-Cities MOSAIC Center for Student Inclusion, in collaboration with Wavelengths Salon, held an LGBTQ+ Panel at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 in the East Auditorium on campus. The event featured a panel of community members across the LGBTQ+ spectrum and allies who shared their experiences and answered questions from the audience.
The panelists' included:
- Faith Gambetty (she/her) – a transgender woman and co-owner of Wavelengths Salon
- Seth Johnson (he/him) – a transgender man
- Cassandra Loomis (she/her) – a parent of a transgender boy
- Luis Madigral (he/him) – a gay Latino therapist
- Scott Rogers (he/him) – a straight ally and local attorney
- Gemini Stark (they/them) – a nonbinary hair stylist at Wavelengths Salon
Conversations were centered around panelists’ sexual and gender identities, the impact of allyship and representation for their own coming out stories, dreams for inclusive and safe spaces in the Tri-Cities and more.
"Love is a very powerful thing. if we just take the time to listen and learn from each other.. our stories.. our humanity.. we will get so much further" said Kauser Gwaduri, Program Coordinator MOSAIC Center for Student Inclusion.
The Washington State University Tri-Cities MOSAIC Center for Student Inclusion is holding a Black Community Leaders Panel at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23rd in the Student Union Building 120.
