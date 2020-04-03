RICHLAND, WA – In an effort to ease the minds of incoming college students, Washington State University Tri-Cities will not require SAT or ACT scores for fall admission and will continue to take applications and confirmations throughout the summer.

“We realize this is an incredibly difficult time for many high school and transfer students,” WSU Tri-Cities Chancellor Sandra Haynes said. “Applying for college is already stressful and prospective students worry about submitting their materials on time. Now, they have the added worry caused by the unknowns of the global pandemic. We are here for our incoming students and want to help them succeed and still realize their college dreams.”

WSU Tri-Cities normally requires first-year students to submit SAT and ACT scores, which are used in combination with grade-point average to make an admissions decision. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many SAT and ACT exams have been canceled.

Jana Kay Lunstad, WSU Tri-Cities director of enrollment, said the temporary removal of the SAT and ACT requirement will allow students to get their applications processed based on GPA and other factors normally submitted with their application.

“We know this is an uncertain time for many, and we want to do all we can to support our high school and transfer students by removing barriers so they can realize their goal of a college education,” Lunstad said. “We are here to support all prospective students and will walk them through the admissions application, answer questions on financial aid, and talk about pathways for success because we truly care about the wellbeing of both our current and incoming students.”

Lunstad said WSU Tri-Cities and local students are also fortunate to live in a state that offers the College Bound Scholarship and the Washington College Grant, which help cover full and partial costs of tuition and living expenses for students attending college.

“We accept both of those programs and want to communicate to incoming students that although their lives have been disrupted, they have an affordable option that is close to home,” Lunstad said. “WSU Tri-Cities faculty are committed to their students and the campus provides a strong support network for students and families during these unprecedented times.”

The WSU Tri-Cities Running Start program is also still processing applications as usual. The program allows high school juniors and seniors to complete college courses at WSU Tri-Cities at no cost for tuition. For program requirements and more information, visit tricities.wsu.edu/running-start.