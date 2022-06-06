RICHLAND, Wash. —

Washington State University Tri-Cities is holding a Gender Fluid Closet, free and open to the community, in honor of Pride Month. On June 29 and 30, from 1-7 p.m., anyone can stop by the Student Union Building Room 120 at 2710 Crimson Way to check out the closet. 

The closet will offer clothes and accessories in a variety of sizes and styles. Donations are through the Uptown Rainbow Connections charitable organization. 

WSU Tri-Cities offers judgment-free zone with the Gender Fluid Closet