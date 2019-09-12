WSU Tri Cities Opens New Center for Student Inclusion

Richland, WA - This morning WSU Tri Cities held its grand opening for a new student inclusion center, which included a ribbon cutting, food and beverages, as well as remarks from students and faculty who helped make the project a reality.

It's called the MOSAIC Center for Student Inclusion-- MOSAIC stands for mobilizing, opportunities for student advocacy, inclusion and culture.

WSU Tri Cities is the most diverse campus in the Washington State University system, compromising more than 40 percent minority students.

"Our student population doesn't look like a lot of other traditional college populations. To me, that isn't something that's a negative. To me, that is something that's a positive where we can really learn from each other," Associated Students of WSU VP and MOSAIC Student Intern Savanna Navarro Kresse said.

The center will serve as a space for for students to come together to work toward building a more inclusive campus.

But for many students, it's more than just a place to hang out.

"As a student leader and as a Chicana, there's been plenty of times where I'll be in meetings and I'm the only person of color or I'm the only woman of color. And at times, it can be daunting. At the very beginning of my student leadership experience, that was something that I really had to grapple with and to learn," Kresse said.

It will host workshops on social issues, book clubs, and documentary showings on diversity-related topics, and advocacy opportunities.

The start up cost of the project was about about $20,000 and funded by student fees and the office of student affairs.

Kresse and other faculty say they hope the MOSAIC center will only continue to grow and encourage anyone on campus to get involved.