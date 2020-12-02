WSU Tri-Cities raises $33,138 as part of #GivingTuesday

RICHLAND, WA - WSU Tri-Cities thanks campus and community members for participating and in part of #GivingTuesday!
In total, WSU Tri-Cities raised more than $32,000 for the WSU Tri-Cities Student Hardship Fund and the Cougar Cupboard. The dollars raised also included a $25,000 gift from Lamb Weston for the Cougar Cupboard and a $1,000 gift from HAPO Community Credit Union.
This tremendous effort by so many will provide greater access for every student to pursue and achieve a college degree. As the COVID-19 pandemic presents a variety of challenges for our students, these funds will be well-used and certainly appreciated.
"The hardship fund has helped me. For people that need it, it matters a lot. I did not qualify for COVID help from the government because I receive financial aid, so when I couldn't pay my bills and I was on the verge of asking for financial help from family who was also struggling, this was a better option. I was able to pay my utility bill."
Your dollars contribute to active needs of our students amid this difficult time. This is something we can all celebrate together!