WSU Tri-Cities receives $35,000 grant for student hardship relief

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE ZONES ORZ610, OR640, OR641, WA641, WA675, WA639, AND WA681... .A DRY COLD FRONT WILL BRING BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS TO MUCH OF THE LOWER COLUMBIA BASIN, EASTERN COLUMBIA GORGE, PORTIONS OF CENTRAL OREGON, AND PORTIONS OF THE OREGON CASCADE EAST SLOPES SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THIS COUPLED WITH WARM TEMPERATURES, AND CRITICALLY LOW HUMIDITIES WILL PROMOTE INCREASED WILDFIRE SPREAD POTENTIAL SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF THE LOWER COLUMBIA BASIN, EASTERN COLUMBIA GORGE, AND PORTIONS OF CENTRAL OREGON... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 639 EAST SLOPES OF THE SOUTHERN WASHINGTON CASCADES, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 640 CENTRAL MOUNTAINS OF OREGON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 641 LOWER COLUMBIA BASIN OF OREGON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 641 LOWER COLUMBIA BASIN OF WASHINGTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 675 EASTERN WASHINGTON SOUTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 681 YAKAMA ALPINE DISTRICT. * WINDS...WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH POSSIBLE. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...MINIMUM AFTERNOON HUMIDITIES OF 10 TO 20 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&