WSU Tri-Cities receives $35,000 grant for student hardship relief

RICHLAND,WA - WSU Tri-Cities received a $35,000 grant from Battelle on Thursday.
According to the university the grant will go towards relief to students experiencing hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the funds will also be used to provide technology resources for both faculty and students in need as the university will be mostly virtual this fall semester. Those resources include providing laptops or WiFi hotspots. The money will make up in areas that the Federal CARES Relief Fund and private donations couldn't as those funds have been exhausted.
"Unfortunately, we are in the situation where the need outpaces the students but this will certainly allow us to help substantially more students than we were able to before," said Chris Meiers who is the WSU Tri-Cities Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs.
The university plans on giving out from $500 to up to several $1000 depending on the student's need. They are grateful for the community's support from organizations like Battelle because over 90 percent of the student body is from the Tri-Cities area and 85 percent continue to work and live in the Tri-Cities area after graduation.