Washington State University Tri-Cities received a donation of a bust of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Michael Salazar a Richland artist created and donated the bust two months ago. Salazar made the bust because he was inspired by the kind of man Dr. King was.

WSU Tri-Cities has placed the bust in their student affairs office where lots of students have commented on the lifelike appearance of the bust.

With WSU Tri-Cities having more than 40 percent of students identifying as students of color, WSU Tri-Cities Director of Marketing and Communications Jeff Dennison believes this is the perfect place for an MLK bust.

"More than 40 percent of our students identify as people of color." said Dennison. "And to have the leader of the lifetime and the leader of a generation in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr personified by this bust is really meaningful to us as a campus that is diverse."