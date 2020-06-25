WSU Tri-Cities releases plan for fall

RICHLAND, WA- With Governor Jay Inslee announcing a guideline for colleges to in person learn in the fall on Wednesday, many colleges have been planning on how they are going to implement those guidelines. Washington State Tri-Cities is no different, they have been planning for several months and they believe safety is the most important thing.
"Safety is the number one priority for us on our campus as we reopen and that's safety for our students, faculty and staff," said Sandra Haynes the Chancellor of WSU Tri-Cities.
Several restrictions will be put in place in order to safely open up. Masks will be required and attendance in class will service as contact tracing. Student activities can resume if they are social distanced or virtual and class sizes will be a lot different.
"We will likely be making all of our classes slightly smaller so our classroom full of seats may be a third to half the capacity that they normally would be given the physical distancing that is required," said Haynes.