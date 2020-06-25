WSU Tri-Cities releases plan for fall

RICHLAND, WA- With Governor Jay Inslee announcing a guideline for colleges to in person learn in the fall on Wednesday, many colleges have been planning on how they are going to implement those guidelines. Washington State Tri-Cities is no different, they have been planning for several months and they believe safety is the most important thing.

"Safety is the number one priority for us on our campus as we reopen and that's safety for our students, faculty and staff," said Sandra Haynes the Chancellor of WSU Tri-Cities.

Several restrictions will be put in place in order to safely open up. Masks will be required and attendance in class will service as contact tracing. Student activities can resume if they are social distanced or virtual and class sizes will be a lot different.

"We will likely be making all of our classes slightly smaller so our classroom full of seats may be a third to half the capacity that they normally would be given the physical distancing that is required," said Haynes.

Students who don't feel comfortable coming to campus will be able to participate virtually. There is also a possibility of half of the class being online and the other in person. Despite all these adjustments no courses will be restricted for students.

"Instead of cancelling classes or restricting enrollment what we will do is open more sections so that students have those classes available," said Haynes.

The plan right now might be different than the fall's but this is a situation that WSU Tri-Cities is closely monitoring. They have come up with several scenarios so that students can get the most of their education.

"We can change from a virtual environment to an on-site environment back to a virtual environment as seamlessly as we possibly can," said Haynes. "So we are covered through any eventuality that this disease might do."