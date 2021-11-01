Richland, WA - Washington State University's SEB held a Trunk or Treat event on their Tri-Cities campus and even had a showing of the Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus.
Sauri Garcia joined me to talk about her ideas and plan to set up the event.
Garcia is currently a student at WSU Tri-Cities and Student Event Programmer for the SEB on campus.
She says the idea for the event on campus originated from her brother's league team doing it every year.
The event was completely free for both participants and those in attendance. Those who participated in the Trunk or Treat had the opportunity to decorate their trunks and pass out candy.
Total about twenty cars participated in the Trunk or Treat.
Any additional candy needed by participants was provided by the SEB, as well as popcorn and a showing of the Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus.
Sauri Garcia says she didn't expect there to be such an outcome and is excited there was plenty of people there to enjoy the movie and some trunk or treating.