RICHLAND, WA - WSU Tri-Cities is celebrating a group of medical students who will soon study in the Tri-Cities, for the first time ever.
Before 2015, the only medical school available in Washington was University of Washington. But in 2015, the governor signed a bill to allow WSU to start a medical school.
After 2015, WSU received accreditation and developed the program. After two years, 15 students go to each of the WSU campuses - be that Vancouver-Everett, or the Tri-Cities, or staying in Spokane.
The Tri-Cities cohort of medical students spent the past two years studying in Spokane. Beginning next week they will spend their final two years here in the Tri-Cities.