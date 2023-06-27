RICHALND Wash.- United States Department of energy has named Washington State University tri-Cities one of the grand-prize winners for their final phase in their work with Inclusive Energy Innovation.
The Inclusive Energy Innovation competition aims to directly fund disadvantaged communities by investing in innovative ideas generated through this one of a kind competition.
As one of six winners WSU Tri-cities has been awarded $250,000 to continue their Empowering the Future Workforce plan. This plan includes a certificate program that will prepare students to become the next generation of clean energy leaders and thinkers.
The energy and environment certificate incorporates student involvement through the Clean Energy Ambassador Network.
“The Inclusive Energy Innovation Prize is central to the campus strategy of serving our students, half of whom are students of color and first generation, by preparing them for jobs in a clean energy economy and addressing environmental justice issues in disadvantaged communities,” said Sandra Haynes, chancellor of WSU Tri-Cities.
You can view more information about the competition and program online.
