RICHLAND, Wash.-
Nominations are now open for the Washington State University Tri-Cities Women of Distinction Awards.
Nominations for the award that recognizes campus and community members who have made notable contributions to WSU Tri-Cities through service, teaching or involvement are open until March 20.
An awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the WSU Tri-Cities Art Center.
“The Women of Distinction Awards at WSU Tri-Cities are important because they recognize the achievements of individuals and provide an opportunity for women or allies to connect with one another and share their experiences, knowledge, and resources,” said Sandra Haynes, chancellor at WSU Tri-Cities.
According to a WSU Tri-Cities press release the awards are presented to five people each year who represent some or all of the following qualities:
- Leadership in their discipline or area of expertise.
- Serves as a role model or mentor to other women.
- Advocates for positive social change that leads to a more equitable society.
- Demonstrates a commitment to the mission of WSU Tri-Cities.
- Demonstrates a commitment to social justice and inclusion.
- Has earned respect within their communities.
- Gives back to the community through time, talent and resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.