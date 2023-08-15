WALLA WALLA, Wash.-Walla Walla Community College (WWCC) has been selected as one of four community colleges in the state to take part in a new Free/Reduced-Price Meal Pilot Program.
The program, run by the Washington State Board for Community & Technical Colleges will start during the Fall 2023 quarter at WWCC, with the college receiving up to $250,000 per year through 2026, according to a WWCC press release announcing the program.
"Increasingly, we are seeing students struggle because their basic needs – food or housing – aren’t met," said WWCC President Chad Hickox. "Access to nutritious meals is fundamental to their well-being and academic success."
The Free/Reduced-Price Meal Pilot Program was made possible through House Bill 1559, which was passed by the state Legislature in 2023.
WWCC also hopes to expand its campus-based food pantry for students facing food insecurity in addition to the Free/Reduced-Price Meal Program.
Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Everett Community College and Grays Harbor College were also selected to take part in the Free/Reduced Price Meal Pilot Program.
