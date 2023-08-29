WALLA WALLA, Wash.-Dante Leon has been named the new Vice President of Instruction at Walla Walla Community College.
“WWCC is a special place,” Mr. Leon said. “I look forward to supporting its students, faculty and staff.”
According to WWCC the VP of Instruction supports the mission of the college by working collaboratively in the planning and implementation of goals for all educational programs.
Leon has over 20 years of experience in college administration, including working for the past seven years as the Associate Vice President of the College of Business, Engineering and Technology at Daytona State College according to a press release from WWCC announcing his hire.
“WWCC is pleased to have an administrator and educator with Dante Leon’s talent and dedication join our ranks,” said President Chad Hickox. “I am particularly impressed with his background in creating and growing programs that meet the community’s needs.”
Leon earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Catholic University in Lima, Peru. He received a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. He will start at WWCC on September 18.
