WALLA WALLA – Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases at and around Walla Walla Community College, officials at the college decided to restrict attendance for basketball games this weekend, allowing in only those on the VIP list. Both the Women’s and Men’s teams are scheduled to play doubleheaders on Saturday, the 29.
Players and coaches from both teams will be allowed to add four people each to a VIP list that gives them spectator access. Only those on the VIP list by Friday at 5 p.m. will be allowed to watch the game in-person. They will still be required to wear masks and social distance when possible.
“This VIP list provides families with the opportunity to watch and support student-athletes, while also managing the health and safety of the campus and community,” said the press release.
Games will be available virtually through a livestream here.