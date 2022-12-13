WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
Walla Walla Community College (WWCC) plans to resume instruction for truck and commercial drivers seeking commercial driver's licenses (CDL).
Demand for CDL drivers has increased since the pandemic and drivers are crucial for the transportation, manufacturing and agriculture industries.
WWCC has received a 3 year $623,000 grant from the state of Washington to provide scholarship assistance for the CDL program.
"We are thrilled to offer this crucial service to students and employers, commercial truck driving is a great living-wage job, and skilled drivers will be in high demand," said Chad Hickox, WWCC President.
The first students should be able to enroll in the CDL program by March 2023.
According to WWCC, the grant funding will provide $2,000 of tuition and fees for some students.
CDL students are required to complete 120 hours of training in the cab of a truck, both driving and observing. Students must also complete 40 hours of classroom and non-driving instruction.
Students will learn the skills necessary to pass the state of Washington CDL exam, including safe and proper driving techniques, pre and post-trip inspections and coupling and uncoupling trailers.
