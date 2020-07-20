WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla Community College is committed to serving its students and is looking forward to welcoming them back this Fall with a new learning model that incorporates both in-person instruction, as well as real-time and on-demand streaming classes.

“Our rapid transition to all-distance learning in Spring Quarter gave us information that has proven tremendously useful in moving forward this Fall and into the future,” said WWCC President Chad Hickox. “WWCC has a long history of meeting our communities’ and students' needs, and we are continuing to do so by creating a new community college approach that fits today’s world.”

The COVID pandemic forced WWCC students, faculty and staff to make a rapid transition to all-distance learning earlier this year. At the close of Spring Quarter, WWCC’s eLearning and Institutional Research Departments surveyed students about their experiences. College leaders gained insight from nearly 500 student responses, plus analyzed other data, to design a new, flexible learning model that incorporates both in-person instruction with enhanced distance learning.

Students responding to the survey were clear that they missed interacting with their instructors and peers. At the same time, they communicated the need for more flexibility to allow them to continue their coursework while meeting family and work demands during this challenging time.

When the Fall Quarter begins on Sept. 21, WWCC will offer a combination of in-person and online instruction to allow for continuity of learning that prioritizes everyone’s health and safety. Faculty will provide live instruction during scheduled class hours and classes will be posted for students who need to catch up later.

The College will also continue to provide individualized student support services in-person (in compliance with health directives), and by phone or video chat.

In recognition that many students are struggling financially, the WWCC Foundation is offering 70+ new scholarships this summer, made possible through donations of more than 80 WWCC retirees, current and former members of the WWCC Board of Trustees and the WWCC Foundation Board of Governors, and other generous community funders.

Emergency financial aid grants, funded by the federal CARES Act, are also available to help students buy books, secure devices or technology to access online classes, or cover other short-term financial needs.

WWCC is enrolling students for the Fall Quarter now. Please visit wwcc.edu.