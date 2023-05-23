WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.- Guadalupe "Andy" Benavides has been found 33 days after the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office started the search.
Benavides was marked as missing on April 20 with family and friends working with law enforcement in the search. The 47-year-old was found on May 23 in his truck parked in a wheat field.
Deputies responded to the area and confirmed the vehicle and found human remains in the car. The remains were confirmed to be Benavides' and there were no signs of foul play.
His next of kin have been notified.
