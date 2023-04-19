WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office (WWCSO) is looking for a 47-year-old missing man.
G. "Andy" Benavides is about 5'6" and weighs around 170 pounds according to the WWCSO. He has black hair, brown eyes and dark peppered facial hair.
Benavides was last seen driving a red 2015 F-350 with a black flatbed and black toolboxes with the Washington license plate C29124C.
If you have seen Benavides or have any information concerning his whereabouts please contact the WWCSO at 509-527-3265 or the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 509-382-2518.
