WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office (WWCSO) is asking for help identifying two people seen in security camera footage suspected of stealing fireworks.
According to the WWCSO about $3,000 worth of fireworks were taken from a fireworks booth that was being run by a youth ministry.
Anyone who recognizes the two suspects or has any information about the case is asked to contact the WWCSO at 509-524-5400 and reference case #2023-5599. Tips can be given anonymously.
