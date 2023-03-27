WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office (WWCSO) is partnering with the Washington State Parks Safe Boating Program to off free Adventures in Boating Safety Classes.
Boaters can attend a class on April 15 or May 13 taught by State Certified Adventure in Boating instructor Chief Deputy Richard Schram. Boaters that complete the course will receive their mandatory boater education card from Washington state Parks.
In Washington anyone born after January 1, 1955 who plans on operating a boat of 15 horsepower or more is required to have a boater education card according to WWCSO's press release announcing the classes.
Those interested in attending the Adventures in Boating classes should contact Chief Deputy Schram at RSchram@co.walla-walla.wa.us to reserve a spot.
Adventures in Boating Classes:
- Saturday, April 15 at 9 a.m. at Fire Station 51 in Burbank. 460 W. Humorist Rd, Burbank, WA 99323.
- Saturday, May 13 at 9 a.m. at Fire Station 41 in Walla Walla. 2251 Howard St, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
