KENNEWICK, WA - The WWE SummerSlam "Heatwave" wrestling event has been cancelled.

The Toyota Center of Kennewick announced on their Facebook page on Wednesday, due to scheduling conflicts, the live event scheduled for June 24th was cancelled.

Anyone who purchased a ticket will be refunded at the point of purchase.

More: https://www.facebook.com/yourtoyotacenter/photos/a.136252295792/10155886133430793/?type=3&theater