KENNEWICK, Wash.- Get ready wrestling fans the WWE Supershow is coming to the Toyota Center on September 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the show featuring both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown wrestlers go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. and start at just $15. Tickets are available through the Toyota Center box office or Ticketmaster.

Although the card is subject to change the following wrestlers are scheduled to appear at the Supershow:

  • Cody Rhodes
  • Seth "Freakin" Rollins
  • Rhea Ripley
  • Sami Zayn
  • Kevin Owens
  • Solo Sikoa
  • The Usos
  • Bianca Belair
  • LWO
  • Shinsuke Nakamura