KENNEWICK, Wash.- Get ready wrestling fans the WWE Supershow is coming to the Toyota Center on September 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the show featuring both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown wrestlers go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. and start at just $15. Tickets are available through the Toyota Center box office or Ticketmaster.
Although the card is subject to change the following wrestlers are scheduled to appear at the Supershow:
- Cody Rhodes
- Seth "Freakin" Rollins
- Rhea Ripley
- Sami Zayn
- Kevin Owens
- Solo Sikoa
- The Usos
- Bianca Belair
- LWO
- Shinsuke Nakamura
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.