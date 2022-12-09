WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
On December 2, Walla Walla Fire Department personnel, along with Walla Walla County Search and Rescue and other resources, responded to the Blue Mountains for reports of someone stuck in an avalanche.
According to the WWFD, with the necessary resources ready and available, the rescue went well and the victim was airlifted to Providence Medical Center.
Now Walla Walla Fire is reminding everyone to ALWAYS BE PREPARED AND HAVE A BACKUP PLAN when enjoying the outdoors during the winter months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.