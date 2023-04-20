WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Fire crews responded to a house fire in the area of Bush and Garrison Streets around 12:30 a.m. on April 20.
Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 were dispatched to reports of fire on the outside of the home that is currently under construction. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also responded to the scene.
Firefighters arrived at the home at 107 Bush St. to find a small fire on the exterior of the home according to a Walla Walla press release. After making sure everyone was out of the house firefighters were able to contain the fire to the exterior of the house and had it out in about 15 minutes.
City Fire Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set according to Walla Walla's press release. The case has now been referred to the Walla Walla Police Department.
No injuries were reported in the fire that caused an estimated $3,500 in damages.
