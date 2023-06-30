WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Fire Department is investigating two suspicious fires that burned in the span of an hour on June 29.
Firefighters responded to a grass fire near N. 8th Ave. and W. Elm St. According to WWFD the fire was slow moving and covered about 70 yards. Firefighters quickly put the fire out before being called to another fire.
Fire crews were then sent to reports of a mattress burning near West Chestnut Street and South 11th Avenue. The fire spread from the mattress to include other debris and a fence before crews had it out by 4:14 p.m.
No injuries were reported in the two fires.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.