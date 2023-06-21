WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla High School has been approved for accreditation for the next six years.
Walla Walla was recently informed of the decision by the Association of Educational Service Districts of the State of Washington.
“Your students, staff, community members and school team are to be commended for earning this accreditation status,” said Carolyn O’Keeffe, Accreditation State Coordinator, AESD in her letter to Principal Schumacher. “We look forward to hearing of your continued successes.”
According to a Walla Walla school district press release the accreditation process supports a long-term vision for a performance-based educational system that aligns accreditation requirements to the continuous improvement of student learning, achievement and growth.
