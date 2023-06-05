WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Washington Association of School Administrators has honored Walla Walla High School senior, Arin Iverson, with the Student Leadership Award for the Southeast Region.
Iverson's participation in promoting inclusivity, access, equity or social justice in their community is being recognized with the award.
They are a graduating senior who has been involved with the Superintendent's Student Advisory Council, National Honor Society, Youth and Government and the Gender and Sexuality Alliance. After graduation, they will be attending Stanford University to study engineering.
Iverson was presented with their prize by Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith.
