WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Police Department has 7 new patrol cars.
The new Ford Explorers are outfitted with the latest equipment and technology for officer and community safety according to the WWPD and feature updated graphics on the sides.
Front-line patrol cars run 24/7, 365 days a year and the WWPD orders 7 new cars every 4 years. The latest cars were ordered in January of 2022, but were slowed by supply chain issues according to the WWPD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.