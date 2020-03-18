WALLA WALLA, WA - K9 Watts, badge #235, was born in Ireland and selected to be brought back to the United States for training as a service animal by Makor K9. Makor K9 is a recognized leader in Law Enforcement K9 Scent Detection Services. K9 Watts underwent three months of training with Makor K9 and passed the test to be eligible for police work.
Sergeant Fulmer, an experienced K9 handler, tested eight different scent detection K9’s to see which dog would be the best fit for the Walla Walla Police Department and community. After two days of testing, K9 Watts came out as the top dog. K9 Watts and Officer Eastman will be taking over the drug detection duties from Sergeant Fulmer and K9 Pick once the new dog team is certified.
K9 Pick has been in service since 2015 and has had a successful career during her years in service. K9 Pick and Sergeant Fulmer will be stepping away from drug detection work so Sergeant Fulmer can concentrate on his new duties as a Patrol Sergeant. K9 Pick will spend her retirement life in relaxation and being spoiled by the Fulmer Family.
The funding for K9 Watts was obtained through private community donations including a donation from the Watts’ family. K9 Watts was named in honor of the late former Walla Walla Police Chief Bert Watts.