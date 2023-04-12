WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Police are seeking the community's input in the development of a departmental body worn camera (BWC) policy.
Resolution RCW 10.109.020 encourages a city or town to develop a policy on BWC's through community input and involvement.
The WWPD's current draft policy for BWC's and the form for submitting feedback can be found through the WWPD's website.
Paper copies of the feedback form can be found at the Walla Walla Public Library, the City of Walla Walla Finance Department and the City of Walla Walla HR Department.
The WWPD will accept feedback forms through April 21.
