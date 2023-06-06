WALLA WALLA, Wash.- As of June 5 Walla Walla Police are on patrol with new AXON Body Worn Cameras (BWC).
The Walla Walla Police Department (WWPD) has been working with the City of Walla Walla to budget for the cameras and to develop a policy for their use.
"Our goal for the body worn camera program is transparency," said WWPD Chief Chris Buttice. "We want to increase the community’s trust in our continued partnership. We took the time to ensure we did this right."
According to a WWPD press release in addition to the BWC's officers are now equipped with Conducted Energy Devices (Tasers), that interact with the cameras. This means that if an officer draws their weapon or turns their Taser to "on" that the BWC's automatically begin recording.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.