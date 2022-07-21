WASHINGTON, D.C. — The US Senate introduced a bipartisan resolution on July 21, asking the US government to push for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release from prison in Russia. The resolution refers to her five-month detention as wrongful and calls for her immediate release. Further, it asks that all US interactions with Russian government should include a push for her release until she is free.
The resolution was led by Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas), but is co-sponsored by numerous legislators across the country in both parties. It is accompanied by a similar House resolution, which passed.
“The Russian government’s cruel treatment of Brittney Griner demands a full-court press spotlighting her wrongful detention since February and the unjust imprisonment of all U.S. citizens in Russia,” said Wyden. “The fact that this resolution has secured support from senators in both parties shows clearly the urgency of Ms. Griner’s immediate release so she can resume thrilling fans on the basketball court, inspiring Americans with her leadership off the court in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and of course returning to her friends and family working so hard for her release.”
