YAKIMA, Wash. -
Yakama Indian Reservation is implementing a multimillion dollar project to improve their fish passage and agricultural development.
The $3.7 million project to repair the Wapato irrigation diversion on the Yakima River is funded using part of President Biden's infrastructure bill.
Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Bryan Newland flew from Washington D.C. to make the announcement of the project in Wapato yesterday.
Newland says the funding has finally come to fix the century old system.
"Passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law gave us the tools and the money and the flexibility that we need to get this work done and help grow the local economy," says Newland.
Newland says this is the largest irrigation project in the country as it supports more than a half-million dollars in local agricultural products.
The project covers more than 150 thousand acres of Yakama Indian Reservation Land.
The five year project is set to begin this fall.
