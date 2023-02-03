YAKIMA, Wash.-
James Skahan-Lowe,30, was sentenced on February 2 after having pleaded guilty on November 1, 2022, to Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.
"The United States Attorney’s Office will continue to aggressively prosecute those who perpetrate violence within the boundaries of the Yakama Nation," Vanessa Waldref, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington said.
Skahan-Lowe was sentenced to a 10-year term of imprisonment, to be followed by a 5-year term of court supervision after he is released from federal prison.
According to information in court documents and disclosed during court proceedings, Skahan-Lowe assaulted a male victim in Yakima on February 26, 2022.
The victim had stopped on the side of the road to answer his cell phone. Skahan-Lowe saw the victim parked on the side of the road and confused him for someone else. Skahan-Lowe then parked behind the victim, got out of his car, and began arguing with the victim.
Skahan-Lowe then got a rifle from his car and pointed it at the victim and ordered him to get on the ground. The victim refused and attempted to run away. Skahan-Lowe chased the victim and then began hitting him with the rifle according to the court documents.
After assaulting the victim, Skahan-Lowe drove away from the area. Skahan-Lowe and another person returned to the crime scene a few minutes later. An unknown person then stole the victim’s car.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Skahan-Lowe was on pretrial release in a separate state criminal case at the time, where he was charged with viciously assaulting another victim and fracturing that victim’s skull with a mallet.
According to court documents, Skahan-Lowe has an extensive criminal history. In 2010, he was convicted of Residential Burglary and Vehicle Prowling. In 2011, he was convicted of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. In 2014, he was convicted of First-Degree Possession of Stolen Property and Second-Degree Burglary.
In 2016, he was convicted of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. In 2017, he was convicted of Second-Degree Burglary. In 2018, he was convicted of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. He was later convicted of First-Degree Burglary, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, and First-Degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
"Everyone deserves to feel safe. By removing dangerous individuals from society, our neighborhoods and communities will be safer and stronger," Waldref said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.