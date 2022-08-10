Yakama Nation and WSDOT to add four roundabouts

TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Yakama Nation Tribal Council agreed to four roundabouts through the Washington state Department of Transportation. The proposed locations include US 97 and Lateral A, US 97 and SR 22, SR 22 at SR 223 and US 97 and Larue Road.
Funding is ready for the first three proposed roundabouts. WSDOT is working on funding for the fourth now. After funding, engineers can create a design.
There is not yet a timeline for construction.
The roundabouts are meant to increase safety for pedestrians, plus reduce the severity of possible injuries. US 97 has the highest rate of car and pedestrian crashes in the state, which disproportionately affects Native Americans, according to WSDOT.
“The transition from four-way stoplight-controlled intersections to roundabouts at US 97 and Lateral A and US 97 and SR 22 is an important safety step,” said Brian White, the assistant region administrator for WSDOT. “Roundabouts greatly reduce the chances of a head-on and T-bone collisions. Since roundabouts slow traffic down, the severity of crashes is much lower, reducing the number of the most serious and fatal injuries.”
