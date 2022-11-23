TOPPENISH, Wash.-
November is Native American Heritage Month, a time to recognize and celebrate first peoples.
In 2009 President Obama signed the "Native American History Day Resolution," designating the Friday after Thanksgiving as "Native American History Day."
This year the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation are encouraging everyone to take a moment away from their busy Holiday schedules to remember and support Native Sovereignty.
The Yakama ancestors lived, traveled, traded, and practiced traditional and religious ceremonies across the region.
According to a Yakama Nation press release, when the Tribe signed the Treaty of 1855 with the United States Government, they ceded an area of roughly 10 million acres, or 1/3 of Washington state.
Today Yakama descendants continue to teach the heritage and traditions of their ancestors.
For Native American History Day on Friday, the Yakama Nation is calling on supporters to advocate for tribal sovereignty laws and the preservation of natural resources, including:
Supporting a comprehensive approach to salmon restoration.
Opposing development projects.
Advocating for tribal sovereignty laws.
Visiting Tribal museums.
Supporting Native businesses or nonprofits.
