YAKAMA NATION RESERVATION, Wash. — The Department of Justice awarded the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation with a $400,000 grant toward maintaining a tribal sex offender registry, according to an announcement from the Office of U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref.
The funding was offered through the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act, which is aimed at the active updating of sex offender registries and requiring sex offenders to be registered as such anywhere they live, work or go to school.
“Sex offender registration and community notification are essential to improving the safety of our communities,” said Attorney Waldref. “The $400,000 award will help ensure that the Yakama Nation and individual members of the community are able to track and monitor convicted sex offenders. This information is vital to ensure that parents, teachers and conscientious members of the community have the tools they need to keep our children and families safe in their schools, neighborhoods and homes.”
Sex offender registration across the country requires in-person verification, participation in the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website, notification of any relocation and that the duration of the registration is listed. There are specific guidelines for implementing this in Indian country as well.
