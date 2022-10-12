YAKIMA, Wash. — Two Yakama Nation brothers have been sentenced to significant prison time following the string of murders and carjacking that occurred on the Yakama reservation in June 2019.
In March 2022, a jury found James Cloud, 39, guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of brandishing a firearm to commit violent crime, carjacking, kidnapping a minor, assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of discharging a firearm to commit a violent crime. Donovan Cloud, 35, pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm to commit violent crime, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.
James Cloud was sentenced by Judge Stanley Bastian on October 12 to four consecutive life terms. He must also pay $25,000 in restitution toward his victims and their families. Donovan Cloud was sentenced to 327 months.
It was reported in court documents that four people were shot at a home on the 5100 block of Medicine Valley Road. In the driveway, a fifth person was shot while parked inside his truck. His passenger was also shot, but escaped while the two men kept shooting.
The Cloud brothers had stolen a different truck, which they used to get away from the scene of the shootings, according to the press release. This truck reportedly broke down before they made it ten miles, leaving them to resort to using their weapons at a nearby home.
The DOJ reports that one of the Cloud brothers grabbed a child playing outside of this home, holding a gun to their head. The other brother pointed a shotgun at their parents, demanding the keys to their car. The brothers then reportedly used the vehicle to get away, attempting to take the child with them. The parents told their child to jump out of the moving car, which they bravely did, surviving and escaping.
The crime scenes and stolen vehicles were investigated by authorities, who discovered that each murder victim had been shot with a .22 caliber rifle. Ballistics matched shell casings at the scene to a .22 that was found in a canal near the second crime scene, according to the DOJ. A witness reportedly identified James Cloud as the person with the .22 on Medicine Valley Road. Donovan Cloud’s fingerprint was found on the rearview mirror of the family’s car.
“The loss of life in this case is just horrific. It is the obligation of law enforcement and the United States Attorney’s Office to seek justice for victims and their families,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref. “Not everyone who suffered a loss in this case will be able to find solace, despite the lengthy prison terms that were handed down today. Our hearts go out to everyone who lost a family member due to the senseless violence that occurred on June 8, 2019. I praise the courage of the members of our community who came forward, cooperated with law enforcement, and testified at trial.”
