TOPPENISH, WA – The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act—CARES Act—provides funding to workers and families, small businesses, and governments for economic relief during the COVID-19 crisis. This week, the Yakama Nation received $58,743,956.53 from the CARES Act to assist with necessary expenses incurred as a result of the pandemic.
“Expenses to respond to this emergency situation were not part of the budget for the Yakama Nation or any other government,” explained Tribal Council Chairman Delano Saluskin, “A spending plan will be developed for these funds by the Yakama Nation's Coronavirus Response Team to best respond to the public health crisis.” The CARES Act resources may only be used for unbudgeted, necessary expenses that are incurred as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency. Further, those expenses must occur between March 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020. As part of the legislation, any portion of the $58 million in funding received by the Yakama Nation but not used prior to December 30, 2020 must be returned to the United States.
Authorized expenditures may include emergency response costs that are directly related to addressing medical or public health needs. Qualifying needs in our community may consist of infection contact tracing, COVID-19 testing, personal protective equipment for our first responders, public safety measures and similar expenses related to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, expenses for providing economic support through programs to those suffering from employment or business interruptions due to COVID-19 related business closures meet the criteria. As the plan for these funds is developed by the Yakama Nation's Coronavirus Response Team, the membership will receive regular updates from council.
The legislation also details ineligible expenditures. These disbursements include items such as expenses that are unrelated to the COVID-19 public health emergency, costs to fill shortfalls in the Yakama Nation Government's revenues, or per capita distributions to Yakama Members.
Treaty of June 9, 1855
May 8, 2020
Post Office Box 151, Fort Road, Toppenish, WA 98948 (509) 865-5121
In the coming weeks, council will continue to update membership through our website, social media platforms, mailings, and more. Following are links where updates will be shared:
Yakama Nation COVID Hotline: 509.865.7272
Website: http://www.yakamanation-nsn.gov/covid-19.php
Facebook: