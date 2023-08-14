TRI-CITIES, Wash.-With temperatures expected to be over 100 degrees throughout the week regional cooling centers will be open the week of August 14, in the Tri-Cities, throughout the Yakima Valley and on the Yakama Reservation.
According to Randy Beehler, Communications and Public Affairs Director with the City of Yakima, the City is not hosting any cooling centers.
Cooling center locations can be found by dialing 2-1-1 or online.
Cooling Stations on the Yakama Reservation:
- Yakama Nation Library: Monday, August 14 through Thursday, August 17. Cooling center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Water will be available.
- Wanity Kitchen in Toppenish: Monday, August 14 through Thursday, August 17 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Water will be provided and residents are welcome to bring their own entertainment.
