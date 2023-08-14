TRI-CITIES, Wash.-With temperatures expected to be over 100 degrees throughout the week regional cooling centers will be open the week of August 14, in the Tri-Cities, throughout the Yakima Valley and on the Yakama Reservation.

According to Randy Beehler, Communications and Public Affairs Director with the City of Yakima, the City is not hosting any cooling centers.

Cooling center locations can be found by dialing 2-1-1 or online.

Cooling Stations on the Yakama Reservation: