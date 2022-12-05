WAPATO, Wash. -
A local athlete and Yakama tribal member from Wapato was one of seventy-five indigenous athletes from around the country.
He is the only person from the Yakama Nation chosen to play in this year's Indigenous Bowl in Minneapolis.
Matthew McConville III or as he's known by his friends as Tre is a senior at Wapato High School.
Tre says he's always loved sports since a young age.
The Indigenous Bowl is the premiere event for the 7G Foundation to further the goal of molding the next seven generations of native leaders through education, athletics, culture, and real-world support.
The first Indigenous Bowl was played in 2017. The bowl is open to high school seniors of American Indian descent who have not yet enrolled full-time in college.
The event is an opportunity for young native athletes to show their talent on the football field, and work with coaches and mentors to develop the skills necessary to move to the next level of competition.
Tre says that he was very happy to be selected. "I was all excited. I sent it out to my family and I was just telling them that I got accepted and that I was excited."
Tre's coach Ramon Reyes approached him about the Bowl and suggested that he try for it.
Reyes says "We he applied and he told me he applied, I was like good, let's see what happens. I was so happy that he got selected. I was so happy for the Yakama Tribe, I was happy for him, for our program, and for his family."
Tre is heading to Minneapolis in the next few days along with his mom.
The Indigenous Bowl will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium, the same field that the Minnesota Vikings play on.
You can go to the Indigenous Bowl's Facebook page to stream the game and cheer on Tre.
