Yakama Nation reverts back to Phase 3 of their COVID-19 Reopening Plan

TOPPENISH, WA - On August 2, 2021 the Health, Employment, Welfare, Youth Activities Committee approved Committee Action number 1084-2021-4 to revert back to Phase 3 in the Yakama Nation's COVID-19 Reopening Plan.

The Yakama Nation Tribal Council passed Resolution T-103-21 enacting the Yakama Nation's COVID-19 Reopening Plan. This will remain in effect until further notice.

Phase 3:
High Risk Populations 
  • Stay home. Stay Healthy. Mask up.
Exercise of Treaty Rights
  • Allowed pursuant to existing Yakama Regulations
Gatherings (Religious, Social)
  • No more than 50 people
  • Outdoors: No more than 200 people
Travel
  • All domestic travel permitted, monitor for potential symptoms upon return
Businesses/Employers
  • Non-essential businesses and schools can reopen with recommended safety measures in place

The Health, Employment, Welfare, Recreation, Youth Activities Committee is delegated the authority to determine whether to move the Yakama Nation into a new phase, or regress into a prior phase of the Yakama Nation's COVID-19 Reopening Plan, in consultation with the Yakama Nation's Tribal Health Officer.

Tags