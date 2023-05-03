TOPPENISH, Wash.-The Yakama Nation has delivered a 60-day Notice of Intent to Sue to federal officials over the Bradford Island Superfund site.
The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation informed representatives from the EPA, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the states of Washington and Oregon at yearly meeting on May 2.
The Yakama Nation was told in 2022's meeting that there would be "swift action and an inclusive cleanup," yet one year later there has been no action to address the issues.
Problems at Bradford Island dates back 27 years with toxic waste from the Bonneville Dam complex on the Columbia River being deposited on the island and surrounding river.
Fish in the area measure with more of a highly carcinogenic chemical than anywhere else in the United States. The polychlorinated biphenyl have caused all fish in the water to be put under a "DO NOT EAT" notice in Oregon and Washington.
The Yakama Nation were included as part of the cleanup and planning, but the non-action has come to a point where the law has to get involved.
“For decades, many words have been shared regarding contamination concerns at Bradford Island; no one is listening," said Yakama Nation Tribal Councilman George Meninick in this year's meeting.
The 60-day notice calls on violations of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act and claims the USACE has not held up its end of the deal to clean Bradford Island.
