TOPPENISH, WA – Wednesday, the Yakama Nation Tribal Council banned all fireworks within the Yakama Nation’s Reservation, allotments, and Treaty territories effective immediately and extending through December 31, 2020.
This resolution includes the possession and use of fireworks as well as the sale of fireworks and applies to Indian and non-Indian people alike. Any person found in violation of the prohibition will be charged with an offense, and the Yakama Nation Tribal Court may sentence the individual to confinement for up to three months and/or order payment of a fine of $250 in addition to costs and payment for any damages.
“We know that the Independence Day celebrations bring large groups together surrounding fireworks displays,” explained Delano Saluskin, Tribal Council Chairman, “With the increasing threat of COVID-19, we must find every possible opportunity to limit gatherings to slow the spread of the virus and maintain the health and safety of the community.”
For additional information or comment, please contact Yakama Nation’s Public Information Officer, Elizabeth Sanchey at (509) 945-2939.