WHITE SWAN, WA - Yakama Nation Tribal PD is investigating a house fire on 400 1st Street in White Swan as a possible arson.

On arrival, they found the residence had smoke showing from three sides of the residence and flames coming from one window. The residence was unoccupied while the owners were making renovations to the home.

It had been a week and a half since anyone had been in the home and the owners are currently out of the state. Units on scene prepared for a transitional attack while waiting for additional resources to arrive.

Once they arrived they made an offensive fire attack and kept most of the fire damage to the room of origin. Most of the damage occurred in the living room, but smoke damage occurred throughout the home.

It appeared that the home had been broken into and Yakama Nation Tribal PD is investigating for a potential arson fire. Scene released to Yakama Nation Tribal PD.