TOPPENISH, Wash.- Yakama Nation DNR Engineering recently swept the awards at the National LTAP/TTAP (Local and Tribal Technical Assistance Program) conference in July.
Yakama Nation received awards for its traffic data collection system, logo creation and best all around at the national conference held July 17-20 in Ohio.
“The Yakama Nation is now being recognized on a national stage for innovative strides to improve traffic safety,” said HollyAnna Littlebull, Assistant Director of Northwest Tribal Technical Assistance Program (formerly of Yakama Nation DNR Engineering).
Yakama Nation won the "Build a Better Mousetrap Innovation" award for installing a mobile unit for sensing traffic (MUST) sensor at the corner of US 97 and Larue Rd.
Sponsored by the USDOT Federal Highway Administration, "Build A Better Mousetrap" is a national competition using innovation to solve transportation problems in Tribal regions.
According to a Yakama Nation press release the sensor collects traffic data to support safety operations that can be used for real-time traffic and environmental data sensing to help with roadway monitoring or infrastructure security.
The hope is that the data collected by the sensors can be used to warn drivers of weather conditions, alert law enforcement to crashes and help engineers make the US 97 and Larue Rd. intersection safer according to today's press release.
Artist HollyAnna Littlebull won "Best Logo" for her design and artwork to help the TTAP better symbolize and engage tribal communities.
Yakama DNR Engineering also won "Best All Around" making them the first Tribe to win all categories at the National Conference.
